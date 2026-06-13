Crews investigating rollover crash near Archer’s Tavern

CENTERVILLE — Officers are investigating a rollover crash near Archer’s Tavern in Centerville.

The call came out at 2:43 a.m. to the 9400 block of Dayton Lebanon Pike, according to a Centerville Dispatcher.

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Additional information wasn’t readily available.

We will continue to follow this story.

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