Crews investigating semi crash on I-75 SB, possible lanes blocked

DAYTON — Crews are on the scene for a two-vehicle crash involving a semi on Interstate 75.

The call came out at 12:30 a.m. on I-75 SB near Edwin C. Moses Boulevard, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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Lane closures are expected, according to OHGO.

No additional information was readily available.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured, and the cause of the crash.

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