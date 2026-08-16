Crews investigation crash near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

GREENE COUNTY — Crews are on the scene of a crash in Greene County early Sunday morning.

The call came out to the intersection of State Route 4 and Adams Road around 2:49 a.m., according to a Greene County Dispatcher.

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Additional information was not readily available.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if there were any injuries.

We will continue to follow this story.

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