Crews locate body during week-long search of Stillwater River

The search at a local river for a missing man has concluded for the day.

ENGLEWOOD — A body was located during Monday’s search efforts for a missing man along the Stillwater River in Englewood.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, crews were first called around 7:30 p.m. on May 18 for reports of a man who had gone into the water and had not returned.

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Search efforts in and along the river had been going on each day since then. On Monday afternoon, crews were searching north of the Englewood Dam when they found a deceased person, according to a release from the Englewood Fire Department.

Recent flooding caused debris to accumulate along the river, which restricted access. Crews had to clear the area to safely recover the body.

The victim was successfully brought to shore around 4 p.m.

Their identity has not been released at this time.

“The Englewood Fire Department extends its sincere appreciation to all partner agencies that have supported search operations over the past week. Their collaboration and dedication have been invaluable,” the department stated.

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