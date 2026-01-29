Crews pull vehicle out of icy Ohio River, police say

CINCINNATI — Crews pulled a vehicle out of an icy Ohio River on Wednesday.

Officers responded to Broadway Avenue and East Mehring Way in Cincinnati on reports of a sinking vehicle, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Witnesses and surveillance footage confirmed that a vehicle entered the river from a Broadway Street ramp, according to police.

Officers told WCPO that a person walking on the sidewalk saw a vehicle going into the river and called 911.

WCPO’s news crew saw crews tow the vehicle out of the river just before 11:30 p.m.

Police believe the vehicle was occupied but were not sure how many were inside, WCPO reports.

