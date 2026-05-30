Crews repairing gas leak at Vandalia construction site

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VANDALIA — Crews are repairing a gas leak at a construction site in Vandalia on Friday, according to the Vandalia Division of Fire.

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The leak was reported at the construction site on Bristol Drive and Brown School Road on Friday evening.

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The fire division said they are aware of the odor of gas in the area and the gas company is on scene making repairs.

However, the process could take three to six hours.

Residents are asked not to call 911 to report the odor outside.

Those who live in this area should try to keep their homes closed up.

If anyone smells gas inside their home, call 911, the division said.

Any critical updates on this incident will be provided on social media or the city’s mass notification system.

We will continue to follow this story.

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