1 person hospitalized after early morning house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 5 a.m.

One person was injured after a house fire in Dayton early Tuesday morning.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found the back porch of the home fully engulfed.

Dayton District Fire Chief Andrew Wiley said that one person was transported to a local hospital with minor burn injuries.

The occupant of the home stated she saw someone throw something before the home caught on fire, Wiley said.

Hoarding conditions were also reported, said Wiley.

initial Story:

Crews are on the scene of a reported house fire in Dayton.

Firefighters were called to the 1800 block of Valley Street around 4:17 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson is headed to the scene. She will have the latest information on News Center 7’s Daybreak.

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Additional information was not readily available.

We will continue to follow this story.

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