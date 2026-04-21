Crews respond to partial building collapse in Dayton

DAYTON — Crews are on the scene of a reported partial building collapse in Dayton.
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The collapse was reported in the 1900 block of N. Main Street in Dayton, shortly before 10:30 a.m.
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Our crew on the scene reports seeing a portion of the front wall of the building separating from the main structure.
Part of the wall seemingly fell to the ground, as well.
A representative from the City of Dayton Housing Inspection was also spotted at the scene.
We’re working to learn more.
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