UPDATE: Rescue crews searching for at least 1 person at Madison Lake

Multiple crews are searching for at least one person at Madison Lake.

Rescue crews searching for at least 1 person at Madison Lake

TROTWOOD — UPDATE @ 6:22 P.M.

Multiple crews are searching for at least one person at Madison Lake.

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Trotwood medics and officers responded at around 5:35 p.m. to the 500 block of Olive Road to a reported water rescue at Madison Lake.

Fire officials told News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman that they are searching for at least one person in Madison Lake.

Photos show multiple Trotwood medics and officers at the scene.

Our news crew got Sky 7 into the air. It showed several boats in the water.

News Center 7 has contacted the Trotwood Fire Department to determine how many were injured.

We will continue to update this developing story.

-INITIAL CREWS-

Multiple crews have responded to a water rescue at Madison Lake.

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News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman is heading to the scene and will have the latest information LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Trotwood firefighters were dispatched around 5:35 p.m. to the 500 block of Olive Road to a reported water rescue at Madison Lake, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) supervisor.

Photos show multiple Trotwood medics and officers at the scene.

No other information is currently available.

We will continue to update this developing story.

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