Crews respond to reported water rescue in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Crews responded to a reported water rescue in Trotwood on Sunday morning.

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Just after 8 a.m., crews responded to Madison Lakes near Midway and Mantz Avenues for a reported water rescue.

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News Center 7 crews on scene saw several emergency vehicles and crews searching in a wooded area near the lake. They are focusing along two paths that lead directly to the lake.

Search units from Trotwood, Piqua, Miami County and West Milton have all responded to assist.

It is unclear why crews were called out or what they were searching for.

News Center 7 previously reported that crews responded to the 500 block of Olive Road to a reported water rescue at Madison Lakes around 5:35 p.m. on Saturday.

Crews suspended the search late Saturday night and planned to resume searching on Sunday morning.

It is unclear at this time if the two incidents are related.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

Water Rescue Madison Lakes Trotwood (Darrell White/Staff)

Water Rescue Madison Lakes Trotwood (Darrell White/Staff)

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