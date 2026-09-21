Crews respond to water rescue after car gets submerged in pond in Montgomery County

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Crews responded to a water rescue in Miami Township on Monday morning.
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Just after 7 a.m., police and fire crews responded to the 9400 block of Springboro Pike for a water rescue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
TRENDING STORIES:
- STAY INFORMED: Multiple schools delayed, closed after overnight storms
- Multiple roads closed throughout Miami Valley due to flooding
- Stay Informed: Flood Warning in effect for Greene, Warren Counties until 2 p.m.
The Miami Valley Fire District shared on social media that they were responding to a vehicle that had become submerged in a pond.
They are working to remove the occupants of the vehicle.
Additional details were not immediately available.
We will continue to update this story.
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