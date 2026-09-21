Crews respond to water rescue after car gets submerged in pond in Montgomery County

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Crews responded to a water rescue in Miami Township on Monday morning.

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Just after 7 a.m., police and fire crews responded to the 9400 block of Springboro Pike for a water rescue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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The Miami Valley Fire District shared on social media that they were responding to a vehicle that had become submerged in a pond.

They are working to remove the occupants of the vehicle.

Additional details were not immediately available.

We will continue to update this story.

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