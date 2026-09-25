Crews responding to house fire in Greene County

Fire hose on the bumper of the fire truck,Fire hose nozzle.

GREENE COUNTY — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Greene County.

Crews were called to the 700 block of State Route 739 in Jamestown around 7:15 a.m., according to a Greene County Dispatcher.

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Additional information wasn’t readily available.

News Center 7 has a crew headed to the scene.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

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