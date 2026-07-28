Crews on scene of 2-vehicle crash in Montgomery County

TROTWOOD — Crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County early Tuesday morning.
The call came out at 4:45 a.m. to Salem Avenue and Olive Road, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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Additional information wasn’t readily available.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.
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