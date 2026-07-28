Crews on scene of 2-vehicle crash in Montgomery County

TROTWOOD — Crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County early Tuesday morning.

The call came out at 4:45 a.m. to Salem Avenue and Olive Road, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Additional information wasn’t readily available.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]