Crews on scene of 3-vehicle crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Crews are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Greene County on Sunday morning.

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Just after 9 a.m., crews were dispatched to the intersection of Ohio 380 and East Krepps Road on reports of a multi-vehicle crash, according to a Greene County Dispatcher.

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The crash involved three vehicles, according to the dispatcher.

It is unclear at this time if anyone is injured.

The dispatcher said that crews will likely shut down the road, and drivers should avoid the area.

News Center 7 crews on scene see several Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) cruisers and at least three vehicles that have been involved in a crash.

This is a developing story.

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