Home destroyed, 1 pet dead after fire in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — UPDATE @ 6:30 P.M.

A woman can no longer live in her home after a fire in Greene County on Sunday.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, firefighters responded around 1:10 p.m. to the 200 block of Mound Street to a reported house fire.

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Spring Valley Fire Chief Rusty Cross told our news crew that a woman escaped the house but tried to back out to get her pets.

Firefighters got all the pets outside, except one, which died.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson says the investigation is still in its early stages, but firefighters determined the fire started in the kitchen. The homeowner was still home at the time and called 911.

Cross said that firefighters went on the defensive as soon as they arrived to make sure that the fire did not spread.

“With the houses being so close, it is a consideration that we take into place,” he said. “We do have additional apparatus dispatch to try to make sure that that doesn’t happen.”

The home is a total loss.

Fire marshals continue to investigate.

Additional crews from surrounding agencies responded to help put out the flames.

The Red Cross was called to respond, but was not needed by the homeowner.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

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