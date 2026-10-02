Crews on scene of reported pellet bin fire at Cargill

DAYTON — Firefighters are on the scene of a reported fire at Cargill Corn Milling Inc. in Dayton.
Crews were called to Needmore Road on Friday morning to the Cargill, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- UPDATE: 1 hospitalized after reported pedestrian strike
- Firefighters battle house fire in Montgomery Co
- City announces road closures, parking locations ahead of President Trump’s visit
The dispatcher confirmed that a pellet bin was on fire.
Additional information was not readily available.
News Center 7 has a crew headed to the scene.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
@2026 Cox Media Group