Crews on scene of reported pellet bin fire at Cargill

DAYTON — Firefighters are on the scene of a reported fire at Cargill Corn Milling Inc. in Dayton.

Crews were called to Needmore Road on Friday morning to the Cargill, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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The dispatcher confirmed that a pellet bin was on fire.

Additional information was not readily available.

News Center 7 has a crew headed to the scene.

We will continue to follow this story.

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