Crews on scene of vehicle crash in Montgomery County

TROTWOOD — Crews are on the scene of a vehicle accident in Trotwood.
The call came out just before 2:30 a.m. to the 4900 block of Wolf Creek Pike, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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No additional information was readily available.
News Center 7 is working to learn how many people were injured and what caused the crash.
We will continue to follow this story.
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