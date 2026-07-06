Crews work to remove railcars after train derailment in northern Ohio

BUCYRUS, Ohio — Crews are working to remove railcars Monday morning after a train derailed in northern Ohio on Sunday.

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News Center 7 previously reported that the derailment happened around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Whetstone Street and Auto Avenue in Bucyrus.

On Monday morning, the Crawford County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) shared on social media that rail crews were working to remove the derailed train cars.

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Residents within a 1-mile radius were asked to evacuate the area. The evacuation radius is now at a 1/4 mile radius as a precaution, according to Crawford County EMA.

None of the rail cars are leaking anything at this time, and there is no immediate threat to the community, according to the Crawford County EMA.

The Crawford County EMA estimates that Whetstone Street will be open to traffic in 36 hours.

The Bucyrus Police Department confirmed that crews were in the area and work is underway.

The incident remains under investigation.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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