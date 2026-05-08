Cups distributed at local restaurant contain lead, health officials warn

Cup that contains led

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County issued a warning on Friday advising people to immediately stop using certain vintage drinking cups distributed at a local restaurant.

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The cups are from Root Beer Stande located at 1727 South Woodman Drive.

The affected items are described as vintage or retro-style novelty drinking cups with a space theme.

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Residents should discontinue using these cups right away and keep them out of reach of children.

Testing conducted by Public Health inspectors confirmed the cups contained lead levels exceeding the State of Ohio safety standards.

The public health warning came after inspectors tested the cups for lead following a customer complaint.

Lead is a toxic metal that can pose serious health risks.

This risk is heightened when cups are used for hot, acidic, or alcoholic drinks.

If exposure is suspected, residents should consider consulting a health care provider.

Root Beer Stande management is fully cooperating with Public Health and assisting in the removal of the cups from distribution.

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