Current UD guard’s little brother commits to Dayton

Aiden Kerkack with his brother Jordan on UD's Senior Night on March 6, 2026

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team got a commitment from a recruit who has a familiar name.

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Aiden Derkack, the younger brother of senior guard Jordan Derkack, announced his commitment to Dayton on social media.

“Same place, same jersey, different journey,” he wrote on his Instagram account.

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This comes after Aiden Derkack was released from his commitment to Providence College following the firing of Kim English earlier this month.

He is playing his senior year at Spire Academy.

This is UD’s second commitment.

Margaretta High School guard Julian Washington announced his commitment to Dayton back in November.

Aiden was on the floor at UD Arena when older brother Jordan was recognized on Senior Night back on March 6.

The Flyers will host Illinois State in the NIT Quarterfinal on Wednesday, March 25, at 7 p.m.

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