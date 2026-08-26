Customers may see reduced water pressure due to main repair in part of Xenia

XENIA — Some people may experience reduced water pressure in part of Xenia late tonight.

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The city said in a social media post that crews will complete a permanent water main repair on E. Main Street between Detroit and Columbus Streets.

Customers along E. Main Street and other areas may experience reduced water pressure, according to the social media post.

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City crews completed a temporary repair on Aug. 18.

They will start at 10 p.m. tonight to finish the job.

“Customers may also notice discolored or cloudy water as pressure changes disturb the water lines,” the city said. “If you notice discoloration, please flush your lines by running cold water through an unfiltered water outlet until the water runs clear.”

Work is expected to be finished with full water pressure restored by Thursday morning.

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