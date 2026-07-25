Cyclist hospitalized with serious injuries following Little Miami Scenic Trail crash

GREENE COUNTY — A bicyclist was seriously hurt after a crash in Xenia Township on Friday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to Clifton Road on the Little Miami Scenic Trail around 3 p.m.
A Lincoln Town Car was traveling west on Clifton Road when a cyclist entered the road via the Little Miami Scenic Trail.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man dead, 1 other injured after shooting at sports bar parking lot; deputies searching for suspect
- LeBron James announces he’s going to Philadelphia 76ers
- Local Wendy’s closes permanently
When crossing the roadway, the cyclist was hit by the Lincoln.
She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries.
She was found to be at fault for the crash, according to OSP.
The crash remains under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]