Cyclospora outbreak drives Dayton shoppers toward local farmers’ markets

The Ohio Department of Health is monitoring an ongoing Cyclospora outbreak that has infected more than 11,000 people as of Thursday.

DAYTON — The Ohio Department of Health is monitoring an ongoing Cyclospora outbreak that has infected more than 11,000 people as of Thursday.

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While total infection numbers in Ohio remain above baseline levels, state health officials report a gradual decrease in cases over the course of the month.

As reported by News Center 7, Cyclospora is a foodborne illness associated with fresh produce such as lettuce, berries and jalapeños.

To assist with the outbreak investigation, the Ohio Department of Health requested assistance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

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CDC officials were present in the state over the past month, though state health officials stated there were no specific findings to share regarding the status of the investigation.

The ongoing outbreak has prompted some shoppers to turn away from traditional grocery stores in favor of local markets.

At Brentlinger Farm’s Market in Dayton, business has increased even though the market does not grow its own lettuce.

John Stephens, a worker at Brentlinger Farm’s Market, noted that customer traffic has shifted as people seek alternative places to buy fresh produce.

“The biggest impact that we've seen, which actually has been a positive for our business, is a lot of customers coming in looking for lettuce,” Stephens said.

Market staff attributes the increase in visitors to consumer confidence in small-scale agricultural practices.

Kathryn Kubes, a worker at Brentlinger Farm’s Market, discussed why she believes shoppers feel safer purchasing local products during food safety concerns.

“I think because our produce is trustworthy,” Kubes said. “We're not putting everything in it. We have good stuff.”

Shoppers visiting the market also expressed preferences for farm-grown produce when considering overall food safety.

Tyler Parrish, a long-time shopper at Brentlinger Farm’s Market, said she regularly considers foodborne illnesses when selecting items for her home and values produce sourced directly from growers.

“Homegrown, I know there’s no chemicals, no nothing,” Parrish said. “It’s like coming straight from the garden.”

Parrish also cited pricing as a benefit of purchasing directly from local growers rather than retail supermarkets.

“It’s a lot better, and if you think about it like the price wise like it’s better coming to like a farm grown versus like going to a grocery store, in my opinion,” Parrish said.

According to News Center 7, the Ohio Department of Health and local market workers have been monitoring the impact of the Cyclospora outbreak on consumers and local businesses in Dayton.