Dad surprises local first grader after being deployed for 6 months

CENTERVILLE — April is Military Child Month.

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A heartwarming video shows Centerville City Schools first-grader Hazel reuniting with her father after six months spent stationed in Germany.

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Hazel was excited for her Mommy to join her class for story time.

Little did she know her dad would be there too.

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