UPDATE: Residents return home after gas main forces evacuation in Clark County

Utility crews are working to repair a gas line leak that prompted the evacuation of approximately 70 people from their homes.

MADISON TWP., Clark County — UPDATE:

Residents were able to return to their homes around 7:30, according to the Village of South Charleston on social media.

INITIAL REPORT:

Some residents in Clark County were forced to evacuate their homes after a gas main was damaged on Friday.

Madison Township EMS and Fire shared an alert on social media saying that all residents in the area of Berschet Dr and Section Line Drive should “immediately evacuate” due to a damaged gas main.

This all started when a construction crew struck an 8-inch gas line, prompting an evacuation.

At this time, crews are working to patch the leak. The next step will be getting gas to flow back to the Country Lane Apartments on Sunset Court, which is the most impacted area.

The houses around it run on electric heating.

Madison Township Fire Chief John Harper said, “They’re going to recharge the line, make sure everything’s good, and then they’re going door-to-door, doing their pilot light relights for everyone that has been affected.”

They added that a warming shelter has been opened at South Charleston Town Hall.

