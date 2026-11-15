Dancing with the Kettering Stars raises funds for local police foundation

The Dancing with the Kettering Stars raises money for the Kettering Police Foundation to support local causes, the police department's mission, and more.

Leaders competed at Dancing with the Kettering Stars, raising money for charities

KETTERING — Leaders across the Miami Valley competed in a dance competition to raise money for charity.

The Kettering Police Foundation hosted its Dancing with the Kettering Stars on Saturday night.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz and his partner were the first to hit the dance floor, accompanied by a melody by ABBA.

One judge complimented the performance.

“Here’s the breaking news... There is no scam here tonight. You both did great,” he said.

Money from the event goes to the Kettering Police Foundation to support local causes, police department missions, officer and citizen assistance, and youth programs.

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