Dangerous feels like temperatures coming with the first heat wave of the year

The first big heat wave of the summer in the Miami Valley

DAYTON — Every single day this upcoming work week has temperatures in the 90s, but it will feel much warmer with the tropical humidity in place too. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

The first big heat wave of the summer in the Miami Valley

A heat wave, for our area, is defined as three days or more in a row with high temperatures reaching 90 degrees or more. We will likely have our first heat wave of the season with five days of 90s.

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The real, dangerous part is when you take account for the sweltering humidity. Dew points, a measure of moisture in the atmosphere, will be climbing into the mid 70s. This will create feels like temperatures in the triple digits for a few hours each afternoon. Our bodies aren’t used to this big heat yet.

The first big heat wave of the summer in the Miami Valley

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If you work outside or plan to be outside for a while this week, take frequent breaks in the air conditioning and stay hydrated with cool water.

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