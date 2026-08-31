Dangerous heat arrives in the Valley

DAYTON — A weak ridge of high pressure has set up near the Miami Valley and allows for high temperatures to climb into the 90s. This ridge keeps our winds out of the southwest bring in more moisture. This means dew points are climbing into the 70s, a more tropical or miserable level.

Heat Index

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When dew points in the 70s meet up with high temperatures around 90 degrees, the “feels like” temperature reaches into the triple digits. The heat index Tuesday and Wednesday will reach this dangerous level.

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Forecast Highs

There are a few things to remember after being spoiled with below average temperatures just roughly a week ago.

Drink plenty of water Dress in light colored and loose fitting clothing Limit your time outdoors Check on pets and neighbors

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