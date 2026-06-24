Dangerous heat building into the Valley

Days before the official start of the summer season, many Americans are facing extreme temperatures.

Millions facing heat wave, humidity across US days before official start of summer

DAYTON — A massive ridge of high pressure is setting up across the heart of the United States and the Miami Valley will tap into its effects.

For the first time since June 11th, the Dayton International Airport (DAY) is forecast to report a high temperature above normal this upcoming Monday.

This means, it will be 16 days that DAY has reported temperatures below average. In fact, the last 90 degree day for DAY was reported on the 10th of June.

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This ridge of high pressure is known as a “heat dome”. This acts like a lid on a pot, trapping blistering heat over a region. Hot air can’t escape, compressing it toward the Earth’s surface and baking the region below in a prolonged stretch of above average hot days.

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Forecast High Temperatures

High temperatures are forecast in the upper 80s starting Monday, but reaching into the low 90s running through the rest of next week. However, the humidity will increase. This will allow for the heat index, “feels like” temperatures to rise into the triple digits.

The common sense things to remember:

Drink plenty of water before, during and after the heat Dress appropriately, light colored and loose fitting clothing Don’t go out in peak heating hours, between 2 to 4 PM If you must be outside, take frequent breaks in AC Check on your pets and neighbors

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