Dangerous heat and flooding threats this week

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DAYTON — High temperatures will continue to climb throughout the week. Our average high temeprature at the Dayton International Airport is roughly 80 degrees. Our forecast throughout the week calls for high temperatures pushing toward 90 degrees.

The issue isn’t just the fact that high temperatures are nearly 10 degrees above normal, it’s the heat index. The “feels like” temperature is the number that matters. Feels like temperatures are expected rise near 100 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

Heat Index Forecast

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A friendly reminder to stay cool. Dress for the heat by wearing lose fitting and light colored colothing. Avoid peak heating between the hours of noon to 4 PM and check on your pets and neighbors. They are just as important as you are.

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Our saving grace is the chance for a few afternoon showers and storms to cool us down. However, the showers will be heavy and drop a lot of rain in a little amount of time. They will be scattered. Not everyone will get in on the action. But for those that do, isolated flash flooding will be a concern. No othere severe weather threats are forecast at this time.

Futurecast

Please remember to turn around and find a different route if you come across a roadway in water. You don’t know how deep the water can be.

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