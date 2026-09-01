Dangerous temperatures to affect outside workers, athletes

MIAMI VALLEY — The entire Miami Valley is under a Heat Advisory until 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

With temperatures in the 90’s and heat index values approaching 100, a local city is doing what it can to protect workers, and high school athletes are finding ways to practice without being outside.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson will have ways to keep athletes and outside workers safe during the heat LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak.

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The City of Piqua said that Rumpke will begin its waste collection early to protect workers from the extreme heat.

Residents are reminded to place all trash and recycling at the curb the evening before their scheduled collection day.

Schools in the Miami Valley are also having to adjust practices for athletes.

Stebbins High School Football Coach Greg Bonifay said that his athletes were inside on Monday during practice.

Bonifay hopes that their scheduled game at home on Friday night will feel much cooler for the athletes due rain that is projected.

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