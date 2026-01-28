Dangerously cold temperatures wreak havoc on outdoor workers

There are certain jobs that you simply can’t avoid being outside, which is not a good thing when temperatures plummet into single digits and below.

DAYTON — There are certain jobs that you simply can’t avoid being outside, which is not a good thing when temperatures plummet into single digits and below.

News Center 7 talked to a couple of people on Wednesday who had to be out in the frigid temperatures the last three days, including one man who works for Sandy’s Towing. He had to be out to help others who ended up stuck in dangerous conditions.

Bruce Terrell said, “Try to stay as warm as you can, but you’ve got to walk around in it.”

Terrell has been racing from one call to another for the last three days.

“At one point, we were over 100 some calls behind. Last night when I left, we narrowed it down to 39,” Terrell said.

He spent a lot of his time wrenching big rigs and large trucks out of ditches with his extra-large rig. But each call is a painstaking process, made more painful by the cold.

“The cold is the main thing, you hear all the time, multi-layer, multi-layer, and multi-layer. Well, turtlenecks, thermal sweatshirts, and 60-below jumpsuits,” Terrell said.

Spencer Grandmont from Elite Landscaping Services said, “We’ve been slammed for the past four days, so we’ve been working around the clock and trying to handle everyone at once.”

Elite Landscaping has been clearing parking lots one after another. Grandmont’s sidewalk crew is dressing in layers, but thankfully, since he’s moving into the wind a lot, his Bobcat cab does have heat.

“In the cab, we have heat, heated seats, radio, everything,” Grandmont said.

Terrell is only warm as he drives from one job to another. Then, he must be in the open, using his hands to hook vehicles often on freeways.

“There’s nothing blocking the wind, and you know, like they say on the weather in the morning, or during the day, the wind is the big thing. It just cuts you in half,” Terrell said.

He continued to say that there are times when tow drivers have to climb into their rigs for a 5 to 10-minute break, just to make sure they stay healthy, and their hands stay warm.

