Darius Rucker bringing summer tour to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Country music star Darius Rucker is hitting the road this summer and bringing his Songs of Summer Tour to Cincinnati.
The three-time Grammy winner will be performing at Riverbend Music Center on June 26.
Rucker will be joined on the road by Lauren Alaina and Austin Williams.
“For me, it’s not summer if we’re not playing music outdoors,” Rucker said in a release. “When I think of the concerts I love attending, it’s the people, the hits and the hot summer air… there’s nothing that compares, so Songs of Summer in a lot of ways is my nod to being in that moment together.”
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 13, at Ticketmaster.com and Riverbend.org.
