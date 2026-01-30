Darke Co. man dies following snowmobiling accident

VERSAILLES — A 20-year-old Versailles man died after a snowmobile accident in Darke County late Thursday night. Xavier Miller was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died due to his injuries.

The crash happened around 11:33 p.m. on Jan. 29 near the intersection of Brown Road and Shaffer Road. Darke County deputies and emergency medical crews were dispatched to the area following reports of an accident with injury.

Preliminary findings from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department indicate Miller was traveling south through a field on a 2003 Ski-Doo MXZ. The snowmobile struck an embankment, which caused the vehicle to go airborne and strike a guardrail on Brown Road.

Upon impact with the guardrail, Miller was ejected from the snowmobile and landed in the roadway. First responders provided medical aid at the scene before he was flown to the hospital.

The Versailles Fire Department and Ansonia Rescue assisted deputies at the scene of the crash. CareFlight provided the emergency air transport to the hospital in Dayton.

The accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

