Darke County shelter reopens to provide emergency aid and domestic violence support

Organizers in Darke County have reopened their facility to provide shelter and emergency assistance to residents in need.

GREENVILLE — Organizers in Darke County have reopened their facility to provide shelter and emergency assistance to residents in need.

During the facility’s closure, program organizers maintained ongoing housing support for families throughout the Miami Valley.

The organization works alongside the Domestic Violence Services Program to offer shelter resources and crisis support.

Even while the physical building was closed, staff members assisted local families by arranging temporary housing in various shelters across the region.

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Megan Campbell, director of the Darke County Office of the Miami Valley Community Action Partnership, emphasized that the reopening process focused on responsible service delivery.

“The objective was not merely to get the doors open again in a hurry, but to do so in a responsible manner while assisting the individuals who require our help the most,” Campbell said.

Campbell stated that reopening the location marks an important milestone for local community support. “It is a wonderful achievement that we reached, representing a secure refuge, enhanced services and a fresh pledge to our county,” Campbell said.

Courtney Griffith serves as director of the Domestic Violence Services Program. She outlined the range of circumstances facing community members who seek assistance.

“These individuals might be escaping domestic abuse, seeking a supportive ear, or experiencing homelessness while attempting to gain access to a shelter,” Griffith said.

She noted that assistance extends beyond providing emergency shelter options. “Within the scope of our domestic violence services, we offer more than just housing; we also maintain a 24-7 hotline,” Griffith said.

To prepare staff members for emergencies, team members undergo structured training. Every member completes 40 hours of instruction in domestic violence advocacy basics through the Ohio Domestic Violence Network.

“Every member of our team completes 40 hours of instruction in domestic violence advocacy basics via the Ohio Domestic Violence Network, alongside training in trauma-informed care and crisis intervention,” Griffith said.

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