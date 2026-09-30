Dash Cam: Stolen Kia speeds through red light during police chase before crashing into 2 vehicles

DAYTON — Newly obtained dash camera video shows police chasing a stolen car in Moraine.

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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins will show the dash camera footage tonight on News Center 7 at 5:30.

Tuesday afternoon, a Moraine officer spotted fake tags on a stolen Kia driving on N. Springboro Pike.

When the officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, the Kia sped off and cut through rush hour traffic and red-light intersections.

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Officers eventually called the chase off for safety concerns.

They turned to a Starchase GPS device to track the Kia seven miles away on Hoover Avenue.

The Kia ended up crashing into two other cars near N. Gettysburg Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene, where debris from the Kia and the other two vehicles was scattered along Hoover Avenue.

Two people were sent to the hospital from the scene.

Some bystanders described the impact of the crash to News Center 7.

“Just somebody flying, like flying high-speed, and then just ‘Boom!’ Just a big old crash,” Kelsi Chaney, of Dayton, said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the crash, while Moraine Police focused on trying to find the three suspects from the stolen Kia.

Dayton Police used K9s to help, but they were not able to find the suspects.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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