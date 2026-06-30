DASH CAM: Stolen truck leads police on chase up I-75; Juvenile in custody, 1 suspect at large

MIAMISBURG — One juvenile is in custody, and another person remains on the run after leading police on a chase in a stolen truck early Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators told News Center 7 that two juveniles were breaking into cars on Woodgrove Drive in Clearcreek Township just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

TRENDING STORIES:

When officers showed up, they spotted a Ford truck and a white SUV leaving the area. Once that officer started to follow, police said the driver of the truck sped off.

Sergeant Patrick Holland, of the Franklin Police Department, said that truck “ended up being a fresh stolen vehicle.”

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, Holland added that it was from the same street where the break-ins happened.

A Franklin officer jumped in to assist with the chase when it entered the city near Interstate 75.

Newly released dash camera video shows the Franklin officer chasing the truck on I-75 until it got off at State Route 725, hit a concrete median, and damaged a tire.

From there, two people got out of the truck and ran into a wooded area near Best Buy on Mall Woods Road.

Several departments searched the area near the I-75 on-ramp and the Best Buy Parking lot, with the juvenile passenger being quickly located.

Drone teams and K-9 units continued to search for the driver, but that person was not located.

The juvenile who was taken into custody is from Dayton, according to Franklin Police. He was charged with receiving stolen property and obstructing official business, and was transported to the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center after receiving a medical evaluation.

The case remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]