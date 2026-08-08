Dash cam video shows police chase ending at local high school, stopping soccer practice

New dash cam video shows police chasing over half a dozen teenagers in a stolen SUV on Thursday.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — New dash cam video shows police chasing over half a dozen teenagers in a stolen SUV on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, a Dayton Police officer tried to stop an SUV on East 2nd Street in Dayton because the SUV did not have a license plate.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dash cam video shows that teens sped off before the officer could turn around.

Cruisers stopped the chase when the driver got on westbound U.S. 35.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) helicopter followed the SUV.

It eventually got a flat tire and stopped on the ramp from State Route 4 to Harshman Road.

The teens ran out of the SUV toward Stebbins High School.

The chaos interrupted a soccer practice. A parent sent News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins video of the practice abruptly ending.

Officers arrested seven teenagers, four boys and 3 girls, between 15 and 17.

They also found four stolen guns inside the SUV and a device that allowed a handgun to fire like a machine gun.

“The majority of our thefts are gonna be younger teens, younger adult suspects in the city of Dayton,” said Major Christopher Malson, Dayton Police. “Those are the primary ones. And I think a lot of that has to do with it’s a crime of opportunity.”

Dayton Police said that four teenagers were charged with felonies.

Three are facing misdemeanor charges.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]