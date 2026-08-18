Daughter charged with murder after woman found dead in Ohio home

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — An 18-year-old girl has been charged in connection with her mother’s shooting death.

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Bryanna Dutcher, who is one of three people charged in connection with the death of her mother, 55-year-old Tamela Dutcher, is facing murder and obstruction charges.

In court on Monday, a prosecutor said that investigators discovered deleted text messages from her phone that reportedly appear to be planning the shooting, our news partners at WBNS reported.

Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of shots fired in the 1600 block of Bean-Oller Road just after midnight on Aug. 14.

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A 911 caller reported that his wife had been shot.

First responders found Tamela with apparent gunshot wounds.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she died.

Officials arrested 20-year-old Christian Evans, Bryanna’s boyfriend, and his roommate, 21-year-old Dajameous Payne.

According to court documents, Evans and Payne allegedly entered Tamela’s home and shot her.

When her husband tried to help her, Evans and Payne allegedly fired another shot at him but missed.

Payne and Evans are also charged with murder.

Investigators wrote that Bryanna told detectives her parents did not know about her boyfriend because they were “very racist” and would likely have kicked her out of the house.

The homicide remains under investigation.

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