Dave Yost reacts to appointment of interim Ohio Attorney General

COLUMBUS — Attorney General Dave Yost is speaking out after Governor Mike DeWine announced his replacement on Monday morning.

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DeWine announced he would be appointing Andy Wilson, current director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, as the state’s 52nd Attorney General.

Yost, who announced he would be resigning from his position effective June 7, congratulated Wilson and wished him the best.

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“Governor DeWine’s appointment of Andy Wilson is a wise selection to ensure that the mission of the office and the great progress we’ve made in the past seven-plus years remains in steady hands,” Yost said. “As a former county prosecuting attorney, Andy understands law enforcement and the Attorney General’s Office. As director of the Department of Public Safety, our offices have frequently collaborated to keep Ohioans safe.”

Wilson began his career as a trial prosecutor in Clark County and was later appointed Clark County prosecutor in 2011.

In 2019, Wilson began serving as a senior advisor for criminal justice policy for DeWine.

He was appointed Director of the Ohio Department of Public Safety in December 2022.

On Monday, DeWine said he has “great confidence” in Wilson’s ability to do the job.

Wilson will take over for the remainder of Yost’s term in June.

As previously reported, Yost will be stepping away to become the Vice President of Strategic Research and Innovation at the Alliance Defending Freedom, a nonprofit law firm.

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