Day 3 of Caleb Flynn’s murder trial expected to start this morning

MIAMI COUNTY — Day 3 of Caleb Flynn’s murder trial is expected to begin this morning at 8:30 a.m.

On Friday, opening statements were followed by body-camera footage from the night officers were called to the Flynn home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s John Bedell will be inside the courtroom to provide up-to-the-minute updates on the trial.

TRENDING STORIES:

Prosecutors said they had gone through thousands of text messages between Flynn and his mistress, which is something the defense said had nothing to do with Ashley Flynn’s murder.

“I was up until 4 a.m. last night, crying, literally trying to think of ways to kill her and not go to jail. If I could literally kill her and not go to hell, I would do it in a heartbeat. That is how dark and how hateful I feel,” said Paul Watkins, Miami County Prosecutor, as he read the text messages.

These messages were sent to Flynn’s mistress, months before Ashley Flynn’s death.

Law enforcement officers who responded to the Flynn home in February took the stand on Friday, walking through the investigation.

Jurors are expected in the courtroom at 8 a.m., with court beginning at 8:30 a.m.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]