Daycare bus sideswipes another bus dropping off students

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Two school buses were involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

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Around 3:08 p.m., deputies were called to a crash at Clyo Road and Hide a Way Lane.

An investigation found that a Centerville City Schools bus was stopped in front of a home on Clyo Road, dropping off students.

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The bus remained parked when a privately-owned Daycare bus entered the road, failed to yield, and hit the driver’s side mirror.

No one was hurt in the crash.

It remains under investigation by the Traffic Services Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

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