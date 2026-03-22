Dayton advances to NIT Quarterfinals after dominating win at UNC Wilmington

(University of Dayton (via Facebook))

Photo courtesy of University of Dayton (via Facebook)

Keonte Jones goes in for a dunk against UNC Wilmington in the 2026 NIT on March 21, 2026

WILMINGTON, NC — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team advanced to the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) quarterfinals on Saturday.

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De’Shayne Montgomery scored 20 points as he scored over 1,000 points for his collegiate career in Dayton’s 80-61 win at UNC Wilmington.

Amael L’Etang finished with 11 points and seven rebounds while Bryce Heard added 10 off the bench. Jordan Derkack grabbed 13 rebounds.

UD converted 52 percent of its shots.

The Flyers improved to 25-11 overall.

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The Seahawks led by as many as 10 points, 24-14, with 10:04 left in the first half.

Dayton responded with an 11-2 run to cut the deficit to 26-25.

Javon Bennett’s layup gave UD its first lead, 30-28, with 5:25 until halftime.

Montgomery’s steal and layup put the Flyers ahead for good, 34-33, with 1:43 remaining in the first half. Bennett’s layup as the first half gave Dayton a 37-33 halftime lead.

UD outscored UNC Wilmington, 16-4, to start the second half to build the advantage to 53-37 with 13:02 left. The Flyers never looked back.

Dayton will play either Wake Forest or Illinois in the NIT Quarterfinals. The game is scheduled for either March 24 or 25.

The time and date will be announced later.

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