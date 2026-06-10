Dayton Air Show prioritizes safety with medical teams and air traffic control

The Dayton Air Show is in its final stages of preparation for this upcoming weekend in Montgomery County. Organizers are focusing on safety, including plans for medical emergencies and coordinating air traffic.

These preparations include medical teams led by Dr. Medical Director Brandon Amburgery, who anticipates heat-related issues as a common concern.

Additionally, Kellie Hudson, the Air Boss, is managing air traffic operations, which involves coordinating with Dayton International Airport.

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Amburgery emphasizes the importance of preparing for potential health issues. Amburgery stated, “Heat is probably the most common, especially when it’s hotter outside.”

He recommends attendees start hydrating now, wear light-colored clothing and use sunscreen. “We always recommend you wear light-colored clothing to help deflect the sunlight off of you,” Amburgery said.

Two medical tents will be staffed with nurses, doctors and paramedics. “We’re there to help you. So, if you do need to be seen, there’s absolutely no shame in coming in. Let’s take a look at you,” Amburgery added.

Hudson begins planning for the air show up to a year in advance. “I start it six to eight months out, sometimes a year out, and work with the producers and all the volunteers at the air show and make it happen,”

Hudson said. She manages each aircraft through the sky, comparing her role to a band conductor overseeing an orchestra.

Hudson coordinates with everyone involved, including the airlines at Dayton International Airport, to ensure seamless flight operations during the air show.

She stresses precise timing for the aerial acts. “It’s down to the second here, so it’s very important in my daily briefings with the pilots that they adhere to the times that I gave them and they’re on time and not late,” Hudson stated.

Part of Hudson’s role involves extensive crisis planning in the days leading up to the show. Her goal is to ensure all participants understand their responsibilities. “We want no surprises, and we want everyone to know what their role is,” Hudson said. This preparation covers all aspects of safety, from ground operations to air maneuvers.

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