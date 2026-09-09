Dayton approves over $734K to support local community organizations

DAYTON — Dayton leaders have approved over $734,000 in funding to help local organizations.

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Last week, Dayton City Commission approved $734,361 for organizations that help residents find “stability, opportunity and a path forward.”

The funding includes:

$155, 587. 59 to Daybreak

$100,000 to YWCA Dayton

$222,309.04 to Homefull

$204,465 to Miami Valley Meals

$52,000 to Montgomery County Land Bank

“When we invest in the infrastructure of people’s lives, we invest in the future of our entire city,” Mayor Shenise Turner-Sloss said on social media.

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