Dayton approves over $734K to support local community organizations

DAYTON — Dayton leaders have approved over $734,000 in funding to help local organizations.
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Last week, Dayton City Commission approved $734,361 for organizations that help residents find “stability, opportunity and a path forward.”
The funding includes:
- $155, 587. 59 to Daybreak
- $100,000 to YWCA Dayton
- $222,309.04 to Homefull
- $204,465 to Miami Valley Meals
- $52,000 to Montgomery County Land Bank
“When we invest in the infrastructure of people’s lives, we invest in the future of our entire city,” Mayor Shenise Turner-Sloss said on social media.
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