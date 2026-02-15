Dayton beats Davidson in first game in 9 days

No. 2 De'Shayne Montgomery goes in for a dunk against Davidson on Feb. 15, 2025

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team played its first game in nine days on Sunday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton beat Davidson, 70-59, at the UD Arena.

For the first time in almost a month, UD was completely healthy.

De’Shayne Montgomery led the Flyers with 13 points while Amael L’Etang added 12. Jauin Simon had a double-double: 11 points and 13 rebounds. Bryce Heard finished with 10 points off the bench.

Dayton outrebounded Davidson, 39-18.

UD improved to 16-9 overall and 7-5 in the Atlantic 10.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Flyers led the Wildcats, 34-26, at halftime. They extended it to 39-28 after Montgomery’s three-pointer with 15:50 to play.

Davidson would not go away. Parker Friedrichsen’s layup cut it to one point, 52-51, with 6:18 remaining.

Heard scored four of Dayton’s next five points as they led, 57-54, with 3:56 to play. Bennett buried a three-pointer coming off a timeout to increase it to 60-54. Simon tipped in a Montgomery miss to extend it to 62-44. Montgomery’s steal and jam expanded the advantage to 64-54.

UD sealed the game with six free throws.

The Flyers made 21 of 24 free throws. They also had 16 assists and made 22 of 48 shots from the field.

Dayton’s next game is Wednesday night at George Mason in Fairfax, VA. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio at 6 p.m. You can also hear the game here at WHIO.com.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group