Dayton Better Business Bureau names new president and CEO

DAYTON — The Better Business Bureau of Greater Dayton (BBB) has named its new president and chief executive officer (CEO) nearly a year after its former leader’s death.

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The BBB’s Board of Directors has named John Morris as the organization’s new president and CEO, a role he begins today.

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In a statement, the organization said Morris brings decades of executive leadership experience across the business, nonprofit, education, and public sectors to the role.

In a statement, Morris called his selection “an honor.”

“I look forward to getting to work and building on John North’s legacy, establishing trust and integrity in the marketplace, helping consumers connect with the region’s best businesses,” he said. “In an era when seemingly anyone can say anything online, people simply don’t know whom or what to trust. Having a local organization like BBB actively working to recognize those truly committed to quality products and services is more important than ever.”

As News Center 7 previously reported, the BBB’s previous president and CEO John North died in September 2025.

Maha Kashani, chairman of the BBB Board of Directors, took time in her statement to thank Christy Mauch, Vice President of Operations, who oversaw the organization after North’s passing.

“Her care and dedication provided stability when we needed it most, and we are deeply grateful for all she has done for our organization,” Kashani said.

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