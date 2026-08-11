Dayton breaks over 100-year-old rainfall record

DAYTON — A new rainfall record was set in Dayton on Tuesday.
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According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a record daily maximum rainfall was set, with 2.07 inches recorded in Dayton.
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This breaks the previous record of 1.86 inches, which the NWS said was set in 1915.
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