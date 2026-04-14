Dayton Chamber of Commerce holds annual breakfast with focus on young leadership

DAYTON — Hundreds of Dayton area businesses, community, and non-profit leaders packed the Dayton Convention Center Tuesday morning for its annual breakfast.

Part of their focus is on how to keep young people in Dayton so they can become the next leaders.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz was at the breakfast as leaders also looked back on last year’s big wins, including the NATO Parliamentary Assembly that was held downtown.

The main focus was on keeping young people living and working in Dayton.

Chris Kershner, President and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, said, “We not only proved to ourselves, but we proved to the world that Dayton is a place that can host that scale of an event.”

Kershner said it’s started new conversations about events in the Gem City.

“We have gotten the attention of individual organizations, including some of those international ones, like NATO, that said, this could be a place we want to be. And so we’re having those conversations and hopeful for good things in the future,” Kershner said.

They hosted a panel discussion with young professionals. Chris Kershner, President and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, said they wanted to bring them together with seasoned professionals.

Joby Aviation, one of the latest businesses to come to the Miami Valley, is looking to grow. The OnMain project is being built to bring new jobs in tech and research.

“We know that we have to cultivate the pipeline of those leaders. And so today’s program is talking about things our employers can do to ensure they’re continuing to retain and attract the best talent in the world to Dayton, Ohio, so they can be a part of our future success,” Kershner said.

The hope is that the conversations had on Tuesday morning leave and go back with each of those business leaders to their organizations and make a difference.

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