Dayton Children’s creates fund in honor of Ohio governor, first lady

DAYTON — Dayton Children’s Hospital has announced the creation of the Imagination Library of Montgomery County fund in honor of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine.

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This creates a sustained source of funding for the local cost of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program in the county.

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“By helping families build strong reading habits early, we are investing in healthier futures, stronger educational outcomes and a more resilient community,” Debbie Feldman, president and CEO of Dayton Children’s Hospital, said.

The governor and first lady were in Dayton to celebrate the creation of the fund on Friday.

“We know that this is just so important for children to start reading early to get familiar with books,” Gov. DeWine said.

First Lady DeWine, who established Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in the state in 2019, said she was deeply honored to be part of Friday’s announcement and what the fund represents.

“It will help make sure that children across Montgomery County continue experiencing the excitement of finding a new book in their mailbox each month. Sustainable local support like this is exactly what we hope to see in communities across Ohio because it helps ensure Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library will continue changing children’s lives for years to come,” she said.

The county began to partner with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in 2019. Since then, Dayton Children’s has enrolled nearly 49,000 children, allowing them to receive a free, age-appropriate book each month from birth to age five.

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